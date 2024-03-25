Ankita Lokhande adds a playful touch to Holi by Smearing colors on husband Vicky Jain's Face; He says ‘Sara shoshan patiyo ke saath…’

MUMBAI: In the world of entertainment, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are one of the most sought-after couples. The pair will never pass up the chance to encourage each other and rejoice in life's achievements. The previous year, the pair threw a Holi celebration and invited all of their loved ones. Before getting romantic at the event, the couple engaged with the media and played Holi with them.

Ankita Lokhande took a handful of colors and smeared colors on her husband, Vicky Jain's face. The businessman sportingly played along with his wife but said, “Sara shoshan patiyo ke saath e hota hai”

Vicky made this claim while applying color to Ankita's face initially, he took extreme care and only lightly colored his wife's face. Even from the crowd, a shutterbug said, "Itna pyaar se kon rang lagata hai."

Ankita and Vicky wore matching green clothes for the festivities. Ankita wore a shimmery green saree with a shimmering neon-green blouse, while her husband wore a similar green kurta and white pajamas.

Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande appeared to be in a happy mood as they danced along to a song after playing with colors. As it happened, when paps requested them to dance, Vicky immediately jumped into a rendition of the Sholay song Holi Ke Din. Ankita joined her husband as well, and they danced together. After thanking the shutterbugs, the pair left.

The popularity of Ankita Lokhande's film Swatantra Veer Savarkar has seen her rise to prominence recently. Her character is that of Yamunabai Savarkar, Veer Savarkar's wife. When the film was released in theaters on March 22, 2024, the public reacted quite well to it, complimenting both Ankita's performance and co-star Randeep Hooda's acting skills.

