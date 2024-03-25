Ankita Lokhande adds a playful touch to Holi by Smearing colors on husband Vicky Jain's Face; He says ‘Sara shoshan patiyo ke saath…’

The pair will never pass up the chance to encourage each other and rejoice in life's achievements. The previous year, the pair threw a Holi celebration and invited all of their loved ones. Before getting romantic at the event, the couple engaged with the media and played Holi with them.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 03/25/2024 - 09:45
Ankita

MUMBAI: In the world of entertainment, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are one of the most sought-after couples. The pair will never pass up the chance to encourage each other and rejoice in life's achievements. The previous year, the pair threw a Holi celebration and invited all of their loved ones. Before getting romantic at the event, the couple engaged with the media and played Holi with them.

Also read: Ankita Lokhande Receives Praises From Television Czarina Ektaa. R. Kapoor For Her Performance In ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’

Ankita Lokhande took a handful of colors and smeared colors on her husband, Vicky Jain's face. The businessman sportingly played along with his wife but said, “Sara shoshan patiyo ke saath e hota hai”

Vicky made this claim while applying color to Ankita's face initially, he took extreme care and only lightly colored his wife's face. Even from the crowd, a shutterbug said, "Itna pyaar se kon rang lagata hai."

Ankita and Vicky wore matching green clothes for the festivities. Ankita wore a shimmery green saree with a shimmering neon-green blouse, while her husband wore a similar green kurta and white pajamas.

Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande appeared to be in a happy mood as they danced along to a song after playing with colors. As it happened, when paps requested them to dance, Vicky immediately jumped into a rendition of the Sholay song Holi Ke Din. Ankita joined her husband as well, and they danced together. After thanking the shutterbugs, the pair left.

The popularity of Ankita Lokhande's film Swatantra Veer Savarkar has seen her rise to prominence recently. Her character is that of Yamunabai Savarkar, Veer Savarkar's wife. When the film was released in theaters on March 22, 2024, the public reacted quite well to it, complimenting both Ankita's performance and co-star Randeep Hooda's acting skills.

Also read: ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ Poster Out Now! Ankita Lokhande Shines As Yamunabai Savarkar

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- News 18

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Ankita Lokhande Yamunabai Savarkar Vinayak Damodar Anurag Dhobal Khanzaadi bigg boss 17 Vicky Jain Isha Malviya Mannara Chopra TV news Karan Johar Colors Voot Reality show Salman Khan Endemol Aishwarya Sharma Neil Bhatt Arun Srikanth Mashettey TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 03/25/2024 - 09:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Katrina Kaif spotted posing close to Alia Bhatt shortly before the latter's relationship with Ranbir Kapoor; Netizens react!
MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor is one such star in the Hindi cinema industry, who is adored for both his captivating appearance...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Reeva witnesses Ishaan and Savi's intimate moment
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Karan Kundra opens up about the challenges he has faced in his career
MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra is a very popular name in the world of the entertainment business. He has been part of many...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Durva furious to see Ishaan gifting a saree to Savi
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Ankita Lokhande adds a playful touch to Holi by Smearing colors on husband Vicky Jain's Face; He says ‘Sara shoshan patiyo ke saath…’
MUMBAI: In the world of entertainment, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are one of the most sought-after couples. The...
Kavya Spoiler: Adhiraj shocked to witness Kavya's smartness
MUMBAI: Sony TV is going to be the home to one such new show ‘Kavya - Ek Junoon Ek Jazba’ starring Sumbul Touqeer Khan...
Recent Stories
Katrina
Katrina Kaif spotted posing close to Alia Bhatt shortly before the latter's relationship with Ranbir Kapoor; Netizens react!
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Karan Kundra
Karan Kundra opens up about the challenges he has faced in his career
Suhaagan Ke Sang
Get ready to drench yourself with Holi hues and happy vibes on COLORS' 'Suhaagan Ke Sang, Jashn Ke Rang'
Ridhima
Ridhima Pandit on doing Bigg Boss OTT after her mom’s passing, ‘I should’ve waited’
Doree
Holi 2024: Doree, Mera Balam Thanedaar and others team up for a mahasangam episode
Karan
Karan Patel criticizes Bigg Boss as a 'Dirty, Disrespectful Show'; Netizens react!
Kunwar
Kunwar Amar aka Titu from Anupamaa reveals who his favourite co-star is