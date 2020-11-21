Ankita Lokhande enjoys LONG DRIVE with Vicky Jain; watch the FUN-FILLED video

MUMBAI: Ankita Lokhande is one of the most popular film and television actresses. She has been wooing the audience with her acting chops and good looks. On the personal front, she is in love with Vicky Jain and the two never fail to set major relationship goals.

The adorable couple never leaves a chance to show their love for each other and their social media timelines are proof. Be it sharing selfies on Diwali or posting goofy videos together, both of them are just inseparable and their banter speaks volumes about their inevitable love. Recently, the two celebrated Diwali with their friends and in no time, social media was abuzz with their colourful pictures from the auspicious occasion.

In the meantime, Ankita has shared a video on her Instagram handle that makes for a delightful watch. She is seen going for a long drive with Vicky but it’s her goofy self that wins our heart.

Ankita seems elated as she sings the song Khullam Khulla Pyaar Karenge. She also removes Vicky’s mask so that he can show his face once for the camera. They look adorable together.

Take a look below:

On the work front, Ankita Lokhande rose to fame with her performance in the hit TV serial Pavitra Rishta. She has also acted in films like Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Baaghi 3.

