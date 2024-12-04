Ankita Lokhande feels proud to be known as Archana from Pavitra Rishta

MUMBAI : Ankita Lokhande needs no introduction as she is a huge name in the entertainment business. She rose to fame by essaying the character of Archana in the Tv serial “Pavitra Rishta" and she has become a household name.

Post that she ventured into Hindi Movies and debuted in the movie Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Baaghi 3.

She has also participated in the dance reality show “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa” Season 4.

Recently, she had made headlines as she had participated in the reality show “Bigg Boss 17" where she was seen as a strong contestant and her game was loved by the audience.

She emerged as the third runner up of the game, she had made news inside and outside of the house for constant fights with Mannara and her husband Vicky, but post the show everything is fine in her married life and everything is forgotten in the Bigg Boss house.

As we know that the actress is known for her character as "Archana" from the serial Pavitra Rishta and till today the audience call her by that name.

While interacting with the media, the actress expressed her feeling of being known as Archana.

The actress said " I am very proud that I am known as Archana of Pavitra Rishta as the show as a huge success and the love and appreciation and I don't mind to be known as Archana for life as that show gave me everything"

Well, there is no doubt that Ankita is loved as Archana and she has a massive fan following.

