Ankita Lokhande Jain reveals how she moved on after breaking up with Sushant Singh Rajput and never gave up on love, says, “I was so confident that I am made for this”

MUMBAI: Television actress Ankita Lokhande Jain has been a popular face in the entertainment business. From Pavitra Rishta to Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, the actress has time and again shown her acting chops. She is one of the finest actresses in Indian TV and recently she married businessman Vicky Jain and is living a luxurious life.

However, before finding love with Vicky Jain, Ankita was popularly dating late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput who she met on sets of their show Pavitra Rishta. The couple’s on-screen and off-screen was much talked about. The couple was madly in love and hoped to settle down soon but destiny had other plans. They broke up after briefly dating and she married Vicky in 2021.

Ankita spoke about how she moved on post her break up. She told a news portal, “After whatever happened, and after two years, mera kabhi pyaar par se vishwas nahi utha. I was so confident that I am made for this. There is a guy for me who will come, who will fulfill my dreams, who will give me that wedding.”

She added, “Main kabhi pyaar ko reject nahi kar payi. I always had this feeling that yes there is someone for me. I think mera joh existence hai woh love hai. And that’s what I feel.” Talking about her husband Vicky Jain Ankita gushed, “He is in my life and he is fulfilling my each and every dream of mine. I think the way he just loves me, I just love it. I don’t know ek comfort hai hum dono ke beech bohot jyada.”

Sushant tragically passed away in 2020 but till then Ankita and him never had any bad blood between them and always remained cordial.

Credit-koimoi