Ankita Lokhande reveals why she became a part of Bigg Boss

Ankita is a well known name in the entertainment business and she recently made headlines as she participated in the show Bigg Boss. In recent interview, Ankita spoke about why she did Bigg Boss.
Ankita

MUMBAI: Ankita Lokhande needs no introduction as she is a huge name in the entertainment business.

She rose to fame by essaying the character of Archana in the Tv serial “Pavitra Rishta” and she has become a household name.

Post that she ventured into Hindi Movies and debuted in the movie Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Baaghi 3.

She has also participated in the dance reality show “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa” Season 4.

Recently, she had made headlines as she had participated in the reality show “Bigg Boss” where she was seen as a strong contestant and her game was loved by the audience.

She emerged as the third runner up of the game. She had made news inside and outside of the house for constant fights with Mannara and her husband Vicky, but post the show everything is fine in her married life and everything is forgotten in the Bigg Boss house.

Ankita in a recent interview said why she did Bigg Boss. She said that she was suppose to do Bigg Boss alone because she wanted to see if Vicky would miss her. But then they decided to do the show together as they wanted to live together for three months. They thought it would be easy going but it was the opposite.

Well, there is no doubt that Ankita and Vicky played the game well and the audience loved it too. 

