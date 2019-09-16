News

Anuj Sachdeva badly INJURED on the sets of Star Plus’ Nach Baliye 9

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
16 Sep 2019 08:05 PM

MUMBAI: Another casualty occurs on the sets of Nach Baliye 9.

Star Plus’ reality show Nach Baliye is surrounded by controversies, whether it is exes not gelling well or participants injuring themselves while performing.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress Pooja Baneerjee was severely injured and might have to quit the show along with her husband Sandeep Sejwal.

Now, we hear that actor Anuj Sachdeva, who has reentered the show as a wild card along with Urvashi Dholakia, has badly injured himself during the technical rehearsals that took place yesterday.

We have been informed that Anuj was performing on a harness that broke. He fell down and hurt his arm badly, so much so that it started bleeding.

We also hear that he was quickly rushed to Kokilaben Hospital, where the doctors dressed his wound. However, the dedicated actor is shooting his act today with a bandaged hand.

We tried reaching out to him, but he remained unavailable for a comment.

We wish Anuj a speedy recovery!

Tags > Anuj Sachdeva, Nach Baliye 9, Star Plus, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Pooja Baneerjee, Urvashi Dholakia, Sandeep Sejwal, Kokilaben Hospital,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Celebs galore at Shiny Doshi's birthday bash

Celebs galore at Shiny Doshi's birthday bash
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Hitesh Bhardwaj
Hitesh Bhardwaj
Shiv Pandit
Shiv Pandit
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Shonal Rawat
Shonal Rawat
Vinny Arora
Vinny Arora
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Remo D'Souza
Remo D'Souza
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez

past seven days