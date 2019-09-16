Anuj Sachdeva badly INJURED on the sets of Star Plus’ Nach Baliye 9

MUMBAI: Another casualty occurs on the sets of Nach Baliye 9.



Star Plus’ reality show Nach Baliye is surrounded by controversies, whether it is exes not gelling well or participants injuring themselves while performing.



Earlier in the day, it was reported that Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress Pooja Baneerjee was severely injured and might have to quit the show along with her husband Sandeep Sejwal.



Now, we hear that actor Anuj Sachdeva, who has reentered the show as a wild card along with Urvashi Dholakia, has badly injured himself during the technical rehearsals that took place yesterday.



We have been informed that Anuj was performing on a harness that broke. He fell down and hurt his arm badly, so much so that it started bleeding.



We also hear that he was quickly rushed to Kokilaben Hospital, where the doctors dressed his wound. However, the dedicated actor is shooting his act today with a bandaged hand.



We tried reaching out to him, but he remained unavailable for a comment.



We wish Anuj a speedy recovery!