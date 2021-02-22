Anupam Shyam, Arhaan Behl and Pooja Gor bag Pratigya 2 but there's a twist

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

Well, recently, the news of Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya season 2 soon hitting the tube went viral and left the fans elated. A picture of Arhaan Behl and Pooja Gor from the first season along with the maker Pearl Grey went viral on the internet and left the fans asking for more. The show is slated to launch on Star Bharat.

While there has been a confirmation from the producer’s end that Arhaan and Pooja will continue to play the leads while Anupam Shyam aka Sajjan Singh being retained in the show, TellyChakkar.com has learned about a certain twist in the tale.

Sources tell us that Anupam, Arhaan and Pooja might be a part of the show just for the initial phase. They’ll set up the show and will wrap their shoot post a few episodes. A source said, “Like Saathiya 2, Pratigya 2 will also have new actors while the popular faces from the previous season will be brought to establish the story, characters and show”.

We couldn’t connect with the channel’s spokesperson and producers for a comment.

