Anupama actors Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey reunite with CID team

Gaurav and Sudhanshu are seen in the number one serial Anupama and now they have reunited with the actors of CID and they shared the special photo on social media.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 02/04/2023 - 12:54
MUMBAI : CID was one of the most successful shows on television. In fact, it was the longest-running show.

But all off a sudden, it shut shop, and fans were disappointed. The trio of Daya, Abhijeet, and ACP Pradyuman was loved by the audiences, and they became iconic on television.
 
Post the show going off air, the star cast still kept in touch and have become like a family.

The actors shared a great bond of friendship. We have seen this in the posts that they share on social media.

These days Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandeyare ruling the television screens with their performance in the number one serial on television Anupamaa.

But a lesser-known fact is that the two had been part of the crime thriller serial CID. Sudhandhu was there only in a few episodes, and Gaurav had a pivotal role where he was essaying the role of a cop in the CID team.
Recently, Gaurav shared a photo where one can see how Sudhanshu and reunited with the CID team Shivaji Satam and Dayanand Shetty.

Also Read : Woah! Anupamaa fame Gaurav Khanna is also passionate about cars and bikes, and here is the proof

Both the actors shared the photo and captioned it saying “It was lovely meeting them after so long, for all CID fans”

Well, the serial was loved by the audience and the sudden exit of the show left the fans heartbroken.

There has been news doing the rounds that the show might return back on the OTT platform though there is no confirmation on the same.
 
But the fans do demand for the show to begin someday and they do keep messaging the actors on their social media platforms.

It’s good to see the team members back.


What are your views do you want CID to return back?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :  Kya Baat Hai! The cast of CID reunites after ages; netizens says “The best CID team is back”

