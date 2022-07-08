Woah! Anupamaa fame Gaurav Khanna is also passionate about cars and bikes, and here is the proof

MUMBAI: Star Plus show Anupamaa has been the top-rated daily soap for the past two years now. The present plot of the show is focussing on the wedding of Anupama aka Rupali Ganguly and Anuj aka Gaurav Khanna. The fans of the couple are loving the subtle romance of MaAn. The actor is getting immense love and appreciation for his acting in the show.

Apart from being an actor, Meri Doli Tere Angana fame is very fond of cars and bikes. He had bought a luxury car some time back. Here are the vehicles owned by the actor.

The Audi A6 has 1 Petrol Engine on offer. The Petrol engine is 1984 cc. It is available with Automatic transmission. The A6 is a 5 seater 4 cylinder car and has a length of 4939mm, a width of 2110mm and a wheelbase of 2924mm.

He also owns a green-coloured Royal Enfield cruiser. Royal Enfield Classic 350 is a cruiser bike available at a starting price of Rs. 1,90,205 in India. It is available in 6 variants and 15 colours with the top variant price starting from Rs. 2,21,158.

The actor is married to his long-time girlfriend Akansha Chamoli. They have completed 6 years of marriage.

Credit: Pinkvilla