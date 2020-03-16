AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Gaurav Khanna must find another show as the makers have begun to decrease his screen space in Anupamaa

Anuj tells Pakhi she is free to stay with them, but Anupama is uncomfortable. Meanwhile, Vanraj goes to pick her up from college and panics when she isn't there! Later, Adhik goes to get Pakhi's stuff at Shah's house and Vanraj loses it. Vanraj shows up at the Kapadia house in a massive rage.

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Fri, 07/22/2022 - 19:21
Gaurav Khanna

MUMBAI : Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking and extremely relatable. Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.0 on a weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so profoundly that they do not miss even a single episode of the show.

Also read: AWW-DORABLE! Barkha aka Ashlesha Sawant REVEALS who gives the best HUGS on the sets of Anupamaa

Currently in the show,  Due to a mix-up with Choti Anu, Anupama doesn't make it to a very anxious Kinjal’s health check-up and is riddled with guilt. Anupama overhears Pakhi, Adhik and Barkha and is upset after seeing all the expensive gifts. Anupama tries to explain to Pakhi why such expensive gifts are inappropriate but Barkha keeps adding fuel to the fire.

Anuj tells Pakhi she is free to stay with them, but Anupama is uncomfortable. Meanwhile, Vanraj goes to pick her up from college and panics when she isn't there! Later, Adhik goes to get Pakhi's stuff at Shah's house and Vanraj loses it. Vanraj shows up at the Kapadia house in a massive rage.

Fans have realised that screen space for Anuj aka Gaurav Khanna has been decreasing, they ask him to find another show, and even ask the makers to do justice to his character. Check out what they had to reveal: 

After a long-drawn-out argument where everyone fights, Pakhi takes a major decision and leaves the house but threatens Anupama as she goes. She will be back in the house and then Anupama won't ever be able to make her leave again. Anupama reels from the incident with Pakhi while Vanraj and Pakhi make up at the Shah house.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Anupamaa fame Sudhanshu Pandey on facing online trolls for his character Vanraj: I take everything with a pinch of salt

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

Rajan Shahi Rupali Ganguly Sudhanshu Pandey Madalsa Sharma Alpana Buch Paras Kalnawat Anagha Bhosale Nidhi Shah Ashish Mehrotra Muskan Bamne Anupamaa Gaurav Khanna Aneri Vajani StarPlus TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Fri, 07/22/2022 - 19:21

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Explosive News! Salman Khan applies for a weapon license after receiving a death threat, More details inside
MUMBAI : Salman Khan has been in news lately ever since he received a death threat after Sidhu Moose Wala’s killing and...
EXCLUSIVE! From Rajveer Singh's eyes to Celesti Bairagey's fresh experience from Guwahati, Producer Mukta Dhond CANDIDLY reveals what caught her attention while choosing the actors for StarPlus' 'Udti Ka Naam Rajjo'
MUMBAI : Mukta Dhond's Udti Ka Naam Rajjo is already giving a fresh perspective to the viewers with its storyline and...
Love is in the air! Hardik Pandya mesmerizes his wife Natasa Stancovic with his HOT and SEXY shirtless click
MUMBAI: No doubt, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic Pandya are one of the most adorable and stylish celebrity couples...
Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye: Divide and Rule! Soumya plans to create a rift between Armaan and Prisha, wants them to fight
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s show ‘Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye’ is gearing up for interesting twists and turns....
Exclusive! “I and nobody thought that in serials, Naagins could be a big hit”, says, Naagin 6’s Sudha Chandran aka Seema Gujral
MUMBAI : Balaji Telefilms produced Naagin 6, which airs on Colors TV, is a major hit amongst viewers, and the...
Naagin 6: What! Not Rajesh Pratap Singh, but Pratha aka Kiara to re-marry Rishabh?
MUMBAI : Balaji Telefilms produced Naagin 6, which airs on Colors TV, is a major hit amongst viewers, and the...
Recent Stories
salman
Explosive News! Salman Khan applies for a weapon license after receiving a death threat, More details inside
Latest Video