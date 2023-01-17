This Anupama co-star becomes a Hairdresser to Alpana Buch aka Leela Baa?

Tellychakkar is back with another bts update straight from the sets of Anupamaa. The audience likes to keep up with the little tidbits around their favorite show and celebrity. We are so happy to see that some of our favorite TV stars share such deep bonds.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Tue, 01/17/2023 - 16:18
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with another exciting story for you. We know how much you like to read up about the happenings in your favorite shows and here we are, with a little BTS update from Anupamaa. Anupamaa has been ruling the TRP charts for the longest time now and doesn’t plan on slowing down! The track was recently focused on Anuj and Anupama’s patch up after a tough phase in their relationship. Anupama took a unique route to get Anuj to forgive her. On the other hand, problems don’t seem to end in the Shah family.

Also Read:These Stars of Anupama had a SPECIAL visitor on set, find out who

Anupamaa has become a pathbreaking show with a strong protagonist like Anupama. The viewers await every episode eagerly and follow the gripping storyline.

The audience likes to keep up with the little tidbits around their favorite show and celebrity and we like to deliver such news to our loyal readers and keep them updated!

Recently, we came across a bts post from the sets.

The families of the show seem to be shooting for a festive track recently and now we came across a very interesting post wherein, Alpana Buch has recruited herself a new hairdresser!

Check out the post here!

Ashlesha Savant gladly took up the post and seems very happy to assist her co-star.

The large ensemble of the show seems to have developed cordial bonds and we are so happy to see that!

Any guesses about the upcoming track?

Do let us know in the comments section below!

Meanwhile on Anupamaa, the four of them Anuj, Anupama, Devika and Dheeraj go out on a picnic and on the other hand, Jayanti bhai wants his money back from Toshu who is now trapped and gave Anuj Kapadia’s name as his step dad, due to which, Jayanti Bhai calls up Anuj.

Vanraj is deeply disturbed by the turn of events and Toshu’s nonchalance regarding the severe matter and Baa was of the opinion that Anupama could help her son.

However, Anupama makes it clear that Jayanti bhai is free to take any action against Toshu and Anuj won’t be stuck in between.

Also read: Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Anupama tries to make things better but Anuj runs away

To know more about your favourite stars and what goes on Behind the scenes in your favorite shows, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com

Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Tue, 01/17/2023 - 16:18

