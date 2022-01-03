Anupama: Kya Baat Hai! Samar, Malvika, and Anuj go the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham way

MUMBAI : Anupama is one of the most loved serials on television and is number one on the TRP charts, as the storyline is gripping and real.

One of the main reasons the show is so successful is because of the camaraderie and good bonding among the co-stars, which is seen behind the scenes.

The audiences love the acting chops of Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma, and Sudhanshu Pandey, as they make the scenes and characters look real.

Very often, the star cast have a good time together and share videos and photos showing their camaraderie with each other.

As we have seen, the new entries Gaurav and Aneri get along with the cast exceptionally well. They put up funny videos with them.

Now, we came across a funny video of Samar, Malvika, and Anuj. In the video, one can see how Samar is trying to patch things up between Anuj and Malvika, and in the background, one can hear the title song of K3G.

Paras aka Samar is seen acting like SRK and he is trying to bring Malvika and Anuj close to end the fight between the brother-sister duo.

The video is quite a funny one and shows the camaraderie and friendship that the cast and crew have with each other.

Well, in the serial, things are sorted between Anuj and Malvika, but there will be a lot of twists and turns in the upcoming episodes.

