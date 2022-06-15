Anupama: Shocking! This is how the Shah family reacted after Kavya did something special for them

MUMBAI: Anupama is one of the most loved serials on television and is number one on the TRP charts, as the storyline is gripping and real.

One of the main reasons the show is so successful is because of the camaraderie and good bonding among the co-stars, which is seen behind the scenes of the serial.

The audiences love the acting chops of Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma, and Sudhanshu Pandey, as they make the scenes and characters look real.

These days, they are glued to the show as the track focuses on Anuj and Anupama’s life after marriage.

The audience likes the love story of Anuj and Anupama. They are mesmerized by the chemistry the duo shares.

The show has many fan clubs dedicated to it, and fans keep showering a lot of love and support on the cast and crew.

Recently, Paras shared a post where one can see Sudanshu, Nidhi, and Madalsa dancing to a song. He captioned it saying, “Aa gaye hum chaar aapka dil churaane! No One Can Beat Our Craziness.”

In the video, one can see the friendship and camaraderie that the actors share.

