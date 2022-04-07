Anupama: Wow! Check out the BTS pictures of the show where Rupali Ganguly, Muskan Bamne and Adhik Mehta are seen posing with fans

Anupama is one of the most successful serials on television and the audience are huge fans of the actors. We came across the BTS pictures of the stars shooting at the mall where they are seen clicking pictures with the fans.

MUMBAI: Anupama is one of the most loved serials on television and is number one on the TRP charts, as the storyline is gripping and real.

One of the main reasons the show is so successful is because of the camaraderie and good bonding among the co-stars, which is seen behind the scenes of the serial.

The audiences love the acting chops of Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma, and Sudhanshu Pandey, as they make the scenes and characters look real.

These days, they are glued to the show as the track is focusing on Anuj and Anupama’s wedding.

The audience likes the love story of Anuj and Anupama. They are mesmerized by the chemistry the duo shares.

The show has many fan clubs dedicated to it, and fans keep showering a lot of love and support on the cast and crew.

Now we came across BTS photo of the cast where they are seen shooting at a mall, especially Rupali Adhik and Pakhi.

The scene looks like they are shooting in a mall where suddenly the fans arrive and are happy getting clicked by their favourite stars.

Well, there is no doubt that the audience love the show and they are excited to see their stars shoot for the upcoming episode.

These days the track is very interesting as it focusing on the love story of Adhik and Pakhi.

Latest Video