Anupama: Wow! Fans reveal MaAn’s BEST moment

MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC ratings every week. These days, the track of the show is quite interesting as the narrative is focusing on Anupama and Anuj’s life post-marriage. The drama is about to intensify in one of your favourite shows. Anupama is going through a tough time.

In the current track, Anuj regains consciousness and he comes to know Barkha and Ankush’s truth about how they humiliated Anupama and blamed Vanraj for the mishap. He proves Vanraj innocent.

Anupamaa is loved by the audience. There are various fan clubs dedicated to the show and the actors where they shower a lot of love and support on them.

Now we came across an adorable family moment of Anuj and Anupamaa and their foster child little Anu who has stolen the audience’s heart.

The fans call it the best MaAn moment after a long time as Anuj was in a coma and they missed watching him on screen.

They captioned the photo saying “Happy Family Best MaAn moment after so long. Feeling so happy and emotional to see them like this Finalllllyyyy our Anuj Kapadia is back.”

There is no doubt that Anupama and Anuj are one of the most loved and admired on-screen couples and the fans love to see their chemistry.

They have become one of the iconic pairs on television.

