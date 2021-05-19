Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly all praises for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi

MUMBAI: Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi share a good bond and have been spotted spending time together.

Talking about Shivangi Joshi, the actress celebrated her 26th birthday on May 18. And many celebrities from the television fraternity including producer Rajan Shahi, Sharad Kelkar, Ashnoor Kaur, Pankhuri Awasthy and others took to their social media handles and wished the actress.

Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly too wished Shivangi Joshi, with an admirable post. The actress went all praises for the fellow actress and her laudable work in her sweet birthday wish. Rupali took to her Instagram handle and shared some adorable pictures with Shivangi. Wishing her on her special day, the actress wrote, “Happy Birthday Little one ️ You have to be one of the finest actresses of ur generation.... The way u have demarcated and portrayed Naira and then Sirat with such finesse is commendable The connect between us is cherished .... THU THU THU God bless u with health and happiness always ”

On the professional front, Shivangi is currently seen as Sirat in her popular and long-running show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai alongside Mohsin Khan. Earlier, she essayed the role of Naira in the same show. Meanwhile, Rupali Ganguly is currently seen as the lead actress in Anupamaa, starring Sudhanshu Pandey as the male lead. The show is garnering much love and appreciation from fans and is one of the top-most shows on the TRP charts.

