Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly is OBSESSED with this Bollywood actress

MUMBAI: Rupali Ganguly is one of the most popular and talented actresses in telly town. She is currently garnering appreciation for her performance in the TV show Anupamaa. She is playing the central role in the show.

The actress has been getting a lot of love for the work she is doing and the work she has done. It was her role of Monisha Sarabhai that she garnered instant fame and has been a household name ever since. Other shows that she has been a part of include the likes of Sanjovani, Parvarrish, and more. Recently, she got talking about how she has often been told that she looks a lot like Sridevi in her current show and that did leave her overwhelmed as she has always been her idol. Among other things, she added how she has watched all of her films 25-30 times and is obsessed with Sridevi, and if someone is one's idol, chances are that their mannerisms do come to reflect in you. She added how she has taken references for her characters from her roles.

Further, Rupali Ganguly said how while she has been a part of films by her father including Saaheb, Angaara, Do Ankhen Barah Hath among others, she did not take up Bollywood later. About that, she said, “Actually, when you see the film industry with your father, it's completely different, and when you go out to ask for work, it is very different. So I never thought about it.”

