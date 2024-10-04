Anupamaa: Fans feel that it is high time that Anupamaa and Anuj aka #MaAn REUNITE

MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the weekly BARC ratings. Rupali Ganguly plays the lead role while Gaurav Khanna plays the role of her husband Anuj. These days the track revolves around Anupama going to the US.

The show stars Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Rupali Ganguly.

Also Read:Anupamaa SPOILER: Kya Baat Hai! Vanraj will keep his differences aside and tells Anuj that he would attend his and Shurti’s wedding

The focus of the track these days, after a long hiatus, Anupamaa and Anuj met. Anuj still loves Anupamaa and wants her back in his life at any cost. On the other hand, Vanraj is also backing in Anupamaaa’s life but for a different reason.

Anuj has been with Shruti post separation with Anupamaa, Anuj has been suffering from a fatal disease and Shruti wants to get married to him. Now, in the latest sequence, Anuj is seen offering water to Anupamaa and taking care, showing concern for her. Fans and netizens have taken to social media to voice out that it is high time that Anupamaa and Anuj aka #MaAn had a reunion.

Take a look:

A fan wants to slap Aadya for ruining #MaAn’s moment

cute #maan moments

I just want to slap adya for ruin it #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/Rd7bgdeNkg — dr.hanan (@ShoaikaKi) April 10, 2024

A netizens feels that Anuj cannot see Anupamaa in pain while she is coughing and that he will never be able to get married to Shruti

Arre kapadia ji aapse to #Anupamaa ki khaasi bardaash nahi hui aap shruti s shaadi kaise karoge...

Ek khaasi k liye lehenga ki fikr ni ki socho #shruti agar anupama ko kuch bhi hua to shaadi #AnujKapadia#MaAn pic.twitter.com/onBOKlfBLm — MaAn my heart (@Anamika66682661) April 10, 2024

Social media users are elated to see them together

My heart was so happy just by seeing this!



Kuch nai ho sakta Mera #anupamaa #MaAn pic.twitter.com/6Q50pgpnrs — SrijaDey (@SrijaDe4u) April 10, 2024

Fans love seeing them in one frame

Netizens call Anupamaa and Anuj their happy place

Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai producer Rajan Shahi addresses the controversy over firing actors; Says ‘TV actors are bigger than big movie stars’

My happy place



Babies

My heart



The way he instantly come to sooth an

Ye shadi karega

Dono ek dusre ko taklif mai dekh hii nahi pate



PS-The sadistic pleasure i get watching YD & shru's face#MaAnTogetherForever#Anupamaa#AnujKapadia #MaAn pic.twitter.com/6STZzH0zTz — Bajaksapna21 (@bajaksapna21) April 10, 2024

What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below!