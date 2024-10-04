Anupamaa: Fans feel that it is high time that Anupamaa and Anuj aka #MaAn REUNITE

MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the weekly BARC ratings. Rupali Ganguly plays the lead role while Gaurav Khanna plays the role of her husband Anuj. These days the track revolves around Anupama going to the US.
The show stars Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Rupali Ganguly.
The focus of the track these days, after a long hiatus, Anupamaa and Anuj met. Anuj still loves Anupamaa and wants her back in his life at any cost. On the other hand, Vanraj is also backing in Anupamaaa’s life but for a different reason.
Anuj has been with Shruti post separation with Anupamaa, Anuj has been suffering from a fatal disease and Shruti wants to get married to him. Now, in the latest sequence, Anuj is seen offering water to Anupamaa and taking care, showing concern for her. Fans and netizens have taken to social media to voice out that it is high time that Anupamaa and Anuj aka #MaAn had a reunion.
A fan wants to slap Aadya for ruining #MaAn’s moment
cute #maan moments— dr.hanan (@ShoaikaKi) April 10, 2024
I just want to slap adya for ruin it #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/Rd7bgdeNkg
A netizens feels that Anuj cannot see Anupamaa in pain while she is coughing and that he will never be able to get married to Shruti
Arre kapadia ji aapse to #Anupamaa ki khaasi bardaash nahi hui aap shruti s shaadi kaise karoge...— MaAn my heart (@Anamika66682661) April 10, 2024
Ek khaasi k liye lehenga ki fikr ni ki socho #shruti agar anupama ko kuch bhi hua to shaadi #AnujKapadia#MaAn pic.twitter.com/onBOKlfBLm
Social media users are elated to see them together
My heart was so happy just by seeing this!— SrijaDey (@SrijaDe4u) April 10, 2024
Kuch nai ho sakta Mera #anupamaa #MaAn pic.twitter.com/6Q50pgpnrs
Fans love seeing them in one frame
Because I saw them trending in my list today.. mera kuch nahi ho sakta i tell you. Them together in one frame and I am lost #MaAn #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAnTogetherForever#GauRup #RupaliGanguly #GauravKhanna pic.twitter.com/OVGsTFQUtM— RupaliSheth (@rupali_sheth3) April 10, 2024
Netizens call Anupamaa and Anuj their happy place
My happy place— Bajaksapna21 (@bajaksapna21) April 10, 2024
Babies
My heart
The way he instantly come to sooth an
Ye shadi karega
Dono ek dusre ko taklif mai dekh hii nahi pate
PS-The sadistic pleasure i get watching YD & shru's face#MaAnTogetherForever#Anupamaa#AnujKapadia #MaAn pic.twitter.com/6STZzH0zTz
What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below!
