Anupamaa: Fans feel that it is high time that Anupamaa and Anuj aka #MaAn REUNITE

In the latest sequence, Anuj is seen offering water to Anupamaa and taking care, showing concern for her.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 04/10/2024 - 13:28
Anupamaa

MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the weekly BARC ratings. Rupali Ganguly plays the lead role while Gaurav Khanna plays the role of her husband Anuj. These days the track revolves around Anupama going to the US.

The show stars Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Rupali Ganguly.

Also Read:Anupamaa SPOILER: Kya Baat Hai! Vanraj will keep his differences aside and tells Anuj that he would attend his and Shurti’s wedding

The focus of the track these days, after a long hiatus, Anupamaa and Anuj met. Anuj still loves Anupamaa and wants her back in his life at any cost.  On the other hand, Vanraj is also backing in Anupamaaa’s life but for a different reason.

Anuj has been with Shruti post separation with Anupamaa, Anuj has been suffering from a fatal disease and Shruti wants to get married to him. Now, in the latest sequence, Anuj is seen offering water to Anupamaa and taking care, showing concern for her. Fans and netizens have taken to social media to voice out that it is high time that Anupamaa and Anuj aka #MaAn had a reunion.

Take a look:

A fan wants to slap Aadya for ruining #MaAn’s moment

A netizens feels that Anuj cannot see Anupamaa in pain while she is coughing and that he will never be able to get married to Shruti

Social media users are elated to see them together

Fans love seeing them in one frame

Netizens call Anupamaa and Anuj their happy place

Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai producer Rajan Shahi addresses the controversy over firing actors; Says ‘TV actors are bigger than big movie stars’

What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below!

Anupamaa Gaurav Khanna BARC Ratings Rupali Ganguly Anuj Gaurav Khanna Madalsa Sharma Sudhanshu Pandey Shruti #MaAn TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 04/10/2024 - 13:28

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
My Heart is Back in Bombay with Sri"...Alaya F wishes the team of Srikant amidst the promotions of Bade Miyan And Chote Miyan
MUMBAI: Alaya F is always known for her multitasking ability along with her versatile enigma. The actress  is super...
Blueming to Happy Ending Romance; BL drama’s that are a MUST WATCH if you enjoy romance K-dramas!
MUMBAI: You must watch these Korean BL dramas if you enjoy romance K-dramas like Crash Landing On You and What's Wrong...
Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi Spoiler: PROMISE! Arya assures Yug that she will not repeat the mistake again
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television, known for its commitment to diverse storytelling and compelling characters, is...
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Sunayana Fozdar aka Anjali Fozdar’s SPECIAL MESSAGE for besties Palak Purswani, Dalljiet Kaur, Ambika Ranjankar wins hearts!
MUMBAI: Sunayana Fozdar is currently seen playing the role of Anjali Tarak Mehta in Sony SAB's long-running comedy-...
Rajan Shahi Iftar Party: Rohit Purohit, Sheena Bajaj spotted; say ‘Excited to see the sequences ahead...’
MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi recently threw an iftar party which witnessed the presence of the who’s who of the industry. From...
'Just magic!' Says Sanjay Leela Bhansali's LOVE & WAR cast, Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt while praising the larger than life trailer of SLB's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar!
MUMBAI: Just yesterday, the trailer of this year’s most anticipated series from India was released — visionary director...
Recent Stories
Alaya
My Heart is Back in Bombay with Sri"...Alaya F wishes the team of Srikant amidst the promotions of Bade Miyan And Chote Miyan
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Sunayana
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Sunayana Fozdar aka Anjali Fozdar’s SPECIAL MESSAGE for besties Palak Purswani, Dalljiet Kaur, Ambika Ranjankar wins hearts!
Rohit
Rajan Shahi Iftar Party: Rohit Purohit, Sheena Bajaj spotted; say ‘Excited to see the sequences ahead...’
Rupali
Rajan Shahi Iftar Party: Rupali Ganguly marks her presence; says ‘Times when we fumble and goof up...’ - EXCLUSIVE
Divyanka
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya reveals a suggestion she would give to her younger self during her initial days in the industry!
Doree
The cast of COLORS’ 'Doree' opens up about Mahi Bhanushali's incredible transformation into Bhola
Shivangi
Is Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon starrer Barsatein 2 returning to captivate viewers?