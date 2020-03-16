Anupamaa: Omg! Anupama’s Rakhi Dave to trouble Anupama again? Deets inside

MUMBAI: Currently, Anupama is in charge of our television screens. The programme is thriving and now holds the top spot in the weekly BARC ratings. The emotional impact of the most recent episodes has kept people riveted.

The cast and crew often let the viewers in on the behind-the-scenes of the shoot and the fun that they have while shooting.

All of the characters of the show are extremely loved and one of them is Rakhi Dave who is played by actress Tassnim Nerurkar, and who plays the role of Kinjal’s mother.

Even though she plays a negative character, she is loved and appreciated for her acting chops.

She often puts up funny videos and photos of herself on her social media and they are always entertaining.

Recently, we came across a video shared by her and it is beyond funny.

Check out the video below:

The video is indeed very funny and everyone would be laughing by the end of it. She has definitely made our day with this hilarious video and we hope that she continues putting up such entertaining content for us to enjoy.

Meanwhile, on the show, Anuj begins to become somewhat conscious, and Anupama is over the moon. She confronts Vanraj after becoming enraged with him for speaking to Anuj so close to the brink. She then issues a warning to Barkha not to sabotage her happiness and assumes a commanding position.

Tell us what you think of Tassnim’s hilarious video.

