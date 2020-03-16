Wow! Check out this SPECIAL connection Anupama and Akshara

MUMBAI: Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are two of the trending shows on Star Plus and one of the main reasons of that is the stellar acting of the cast.

Pranali Rathod and Rupali Ganguly, who play the role of Akshara and Anupama respectively, have managed to win the hearts of the audiences with their simplicity and wonderful acting skills.

These divas often come together for the show ‘Ravivaar with Star Parivaar’ as their characters and share a good bond.

Recently, we came across a video that shows the divine similarity these two characters share.

Check out the video below:

In this video, we can see how both Anupama and Akshara share the devotion to Lord Krishna and are extremely pious. Anupamaa mentions how indebted she is to the lord and everything in her life is only because of him.

Akshara’s mother-in-law Manjiri also mentions how Akshara also is devoted to the God and Lord Krishna is only the one who takes away all the problems from their lives.

Well, we all are in awe of the divine connection Anupama and Akshara share.

Tell us on what do you think about this connection between Anupama and Akshara?

