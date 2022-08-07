Anupamaa: Suspicious! Anupamaa follows Adhik to know his real intentions

Anupamaa follows Adhik and gets shocked to see him giving rose to Pakhi at a café as Adhik promises Anupamaa to meet Pakhi at public gatherings only

Anupamaa

MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC ratings every week. These days, the track of the show is quite interesting as the narrative is focusing on Anupama and Anuj’s life post marriage.

The drama is about to intensify in one of your favorite shows.

As seen so far, Vanraj decides to drop Pakhi to college and also go to pick her up. As soon as Vanraj leaves Pakhi calls Adhik and he picks her up so that they can go to some private place to hang out. As they both stand outside the car, Anupamaa drives by a rickshaw next to them.

Anupamaa gets shocked to see them together even after Adhik promised her that they would only meet at family gatherings from now on. Anupamaa sees Adhik handing over a rose to Pakhi in order to impress her as they go on a coffee date.

While they both sit on the table holding hands, Anupamaa walks in and catches them red-handed.

Does Adhik hold evil motives against Pakhi? How will Anupamaa handle her rebellious daughter Pakhi?

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 07/08/2022 - 07:15

