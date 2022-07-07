Ravivaar with Star Parivaar: Wow! Rupali Ganguly aka Anupama trains and guides Ranbir Kapoor on parenthood and gives him a task on handling a child; read to know more

MUMBAI : Reality shows these days are ruling the roost and every channel is coming up with new shows and new concepts.

Star Plus, which is topping the TRP charts with its shows, is coming up with a new reality show.

After Smart Jodi, a new show titled 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar' is all set to air every Sunday. Well, the show will have fun games revealing the behind-the-camera dynamics between the on-screen Saas-Bahu and the Jodi.

Recently we reported that Balraj Syal and Arjun Bijlani are all set to host the show. We recently saw Balraj and Arjun with their gorgeous spouses in Smart Jodi; well, this show is most likely to replace Smart Jodi.

On the show, the actors would be coming and interacting with each other and having fun sessions with the host of the show, and this would be the first time that the audience would get to see their favourite stars together on the show.

In the upcoming episode, Ranbir Kapoor and Vanni Kapoor will be gracing the show.

As we all know that Ranbir is going to embrace fatherhood soon and on the sets of the show Rupali Ganguly aka Anupama was seen training him in how to do father duties.

Basically, they would be a task that would happen where Ranbir would have to show how he would do father duties and that’s when Anupama will be guiding and training him on how to take care of a child and will explain to him about father duties.

The episode is going to be an entertaining one as Ranbir will be interacting with everyone on the sets and will be doing some tasks with the other actors too.

The fans are excited to see Ranbir Kapoor interacting with their favourite television stars.

