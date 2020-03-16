BREAKING! Yeh Rishta's AbhiRa and Imlie's Aryalie to be the first guests of StarPlus' new show Star Parivaar Har Ravivaar

After Smart Jodi, A new show is all set to begin every Sunday titled Star Parivaar Har Ravivaar. Well, the show will have fun games revealing the behind the camera dynamics between the onscreen Saas- Bahu and the jodis.
BREAKING! Yeh Rishta's AbhiRa and Imlie's Aryalie to be the first guests of StarPlus' new show Star Parivaar Har Ravivaar

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the telly world.

The channel has presented some great shows in the past and is currently airing many amazing shows that are topping the TRP charts. Once again, they are all set to rule the TRPs when it comes to reality shows.

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoings in the Entertainment industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the entertainment world. 

After Smart Jodi, A  new show is all set to begin every Sunday titled Star Parivaar Har Ravivaar. Well, the show will have fun games revealing the behind the camera dynamics between the onscreen Saas- Bahu and the jodis. 

We exclusively updated that Balraj Syal and Arjun Bijlani are all set to host the show. We recently saw Balraj and Arjun with their gorgeous spouses in Smart Jodi, well this show is most likely to replace Smart Jodi. The concept of Smart Jodi had been that the viewers would get to see 10 celebrity couples coming together to explore the dynamics of their relationship. They will relive their vows and participate in various fun tasks, tests, and games as couples. We have adored them in reel life, and now, it's time to know them in real life.

Now, the breaking is that the busy Birlas aka Akshara, Abhimanyu and Manjari and Imlie's Aryalie aka Sumbul and Fahmaan are all set to be the first Jury and Participants of the show. 

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com 

