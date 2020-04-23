Apurva Agnihotri posts heartfelt message for late Kushal Punjabi on his birthday

MUMBAI: It is late Kushal Punjabi's birth anniversary today (April 23), and his good friend Apurva Agnihotri recalled the free-spirited person he was and wished him. The actor took to his Instagram account and shared his picture with Kushal taken during one of their bike ride sessions.

In his message, Apurva said that his brother led a good life, and now whenever they meet next, they'd do so with a smile.

He wrote, 'I stood and watched as my brother rode but it wasn’t the way it should be But I shed not a tear for this brother for he lived free and loved his life So ride on my brother till we meet again and when my time comes to take that last ride you can bet it’ll be with a smile...till then enjoy your special day Happy Birthday Dear Kushal Bhai...Miss ya.'

Kushal Punjabi committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan in December last year.

