Are Abeer - Mishti going the Kartik- Naira way in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke?

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved shows on television today. People love the chemistry between Kartik and Naira which is played by Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi. The show has been

loved ever since its inception and the storyline only keeps getting better with each passing phase.

While initially it was Akshara and Naitik who gained massive appreciation and it was hard to believe that the actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan, who played the characters were not a couple in real

life for they so skillfully played the parts, gradually, Mohsin and Shivangi took over the show and the audience are glued to watching their chemistry. While they cannot have enough of their romance on

television, fans regularly keep uploading their romantic moments on social media pages as well. The show has various fanclubs as well.

Looking at the response, the producer, Rajan Shahi chose to bring a spin off of the show with Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma in central roles as Abeer and Mishti titled Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke.

Now there is a huge difference in the nature of both the shows.

While Kartik and Naira enforce the core values of family and tradition, Abeer and Mishti give a unique twist to the same by going a little modern and progressive with their thoughts. However off late,

the show which showcases Abeer and Mishti so opinionated are somewhere being drawn to the moral values and this makes us think if Abeer and Mishti are going the Kartik and Naira way!

When asked the viewers, some agreed while some did not. Jignesh Shah said, "The plot and narrative was really entertaining and I liked how Abeer and Mishti came with a new set of thought process. I

felt I would get to see a balance of how Abeer and Mishti would change the tabooed and conventional mindset of the society. However, currently I think they are very submissive to the whole 'log kya

kahenge' scene."

Rinku Thakkar, a designer shared, "In the end I knew this would happen because after all we cannot challenge the core values of the family which the audience has in mind. While Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke has a

fresh plot, somewhere I think it is being diluted and going the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata way. And that may also be because Yeh Rishta is so much loved."

Nikesh Vadhan, a businessman averred, "Though a spin off, I think both the shows have an individual identity which cannot be compared."

What is your opinion on this topic?