Arhaan Behl and Pooja Gor head to Prayagraj for Pratigya 2 shoot

Well, recently, the news of Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya Season 2 soon hitting the tube went viral and left fans elated. A picture of Arhaan Behl and Pooja Gor from the first season along with the maker Pearl Grey went viral on the internet and left us wanting more. The show is slated to launch on Star Bharat.

While there has been a confirmation from the producer’s end that Arhaan and Pooja will continue to play the leads while Anupam Shyam aka Sajjan Singh is being retained in the show, the buzz is that these actors will be a part of only a few episodes. They’ll establish the show, storyline and the new characters.

The show will soon go on the floors and actors Arhaan Behl and Pooja Gor have already left for Prayagraj to shoot the initial episodes. Pooja shared a few pictures from the airport along with Arhaan and captains of the ship Pearl Grey and Rajan Shahi.

