Arhaan Khan’s fan sends death threats to Rashami, Sid, and Devo

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arhaan Khan’s fan has sent a death threat to Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Sidharth Shukla, and Rashami Desai. Inside the Bigg Boss house, Arhaan and Rashami shared a great bond, but the latter broke up with him on national TV when Salman Khan made a shocking revelation of him being married and a dad to a kid. As Devo has jumped into Rashami’s favour, Arhaan’s fan got no chill and she threatened the trio.

Taking to Twitter, Devo shared the screengrab of Arhaan’s fan’s message. The threatening messages read, 'Aap baar baar Arhaan ki insult karrahi hai. Aur jiskeliye aap yeh sabkuch kar rahi hain, aap yaad rakhna, aapki aur undono ki laash bhi kisiko nahi milegi. Main Rashami aur Sidharth Shukla ki baat karrahi hun. Aaj ke baad apna muh band rakhe. Aainda agar aapke Arhaan ke khilaaf koi baat ki toh who aapka aakhri din hoga.'

Sharing the grab, Devo complained to Mumbai police and cyber cell security and urged them to look into it. She captioned it, 'To @MumbaiPolice @MahaCyber1 please look into this message where i am getting killing threats from this lady. Urge you to take action against it asap.'

Have a look.

To @MumbaiPolice @MahaCyber1 please look into this message where i am getting killing threats from this lady.Urge you to take action against it asap. pic.twitter.com/EFYCIks5FJ — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) April 21, 2020

Credits: SpotboyE