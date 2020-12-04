Ariah Agarwal to enter Dangal TV’s Prem Bandhan

MUMBAI: Dangal TV recently launched its new daily titled Prem Bandhan which is produced by Balaji Telefilms.

The show stars Kundali Bhagya actor Manit Joura opposite Chhavi Pandey in the lead roles.

Now, the latest we hear is that Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 fame Ariah Agarwal has been roped in for the show.

Yes, Ariah will soon make her way in the show as a negative lead.

We could not get through her for a comment.

Prem Bandhan is a story about an independent girl who has the responsibility of her family on her shoulders and how she meets a cross road and ends up marrying a businessman with a mysterious past.

Prem Bandhan also stars actors namely Utkarsha Naik, Monica Khanna, Tushar Dhembla, Amit Singh Thakur and others.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!