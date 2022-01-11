Arjun Bijlani and Rithvik Dhanjani to host the most awaited Zee Rishtey Awards

MUMBAI: It’s that time of the year once again when Zee TV acknowledges the contributions of innumerable actors, directors, producers, creative teams, and technicians who work round the clock to bring you all your favourite daily primetime shows with the celebration of the Zee Rishtey Awards. This year as well, the awards show will be celebrated with full gusto, but there's an element of surprise for one and all. Zee Rishtey Awards, this year, will be a mega spectacle that will celebrate the deeply cherished relationships viewers share with their favourite characters and they, in turn, share with their respective show families and above all else, the special Rishta Zee TV, as a channel, shares with its loyal audiences through a grand 'Rishton Ka Tyohaar’.

While the audience will have a gala time seeing their favourite stars come together under one roof during the main event, hosts of the show Arjun Bijlani and Rithvik Dhanjani will set the tone and keep the spirit alive with their ever-so-loved ‘Dostana’! In fact, it’ll be a treat to see Arjun Bijlani attending Zee Rishtey Awards 2022 for the very first time.

An elated Arjun Bijlani said, “It’s an honour to be a part of the Zee Rishtey Awards and this being my first ever appearance on Zee TV makes it all the more special for me. I’m so excited to meet my friends from the industry and have a great time with all of them. Hosting becomes a lot easier when you have a partner who is just as energetic as you, so both Rithvik and I are going to have a ball and will surely make it worth watching for our audience.”

Rithvik Dhanjani added to it saying, “It’s always fun to have a co-anchor who also happens to be a friend. Both of us are equally thrilled about the Zee Rishtey Awards and we will have a lot of fun banter with all our friends from the industry. It’s an event we wait for the whole year and now that it’s here, I can’t keep calm.”

While we are excited to see Arjun Bijlani and Rithvik Dhanjani host the show, wait till you witness the enchanting performances and much more during Zee Rishtey Awards.

To know who amongst your favourite actors and shows bagged the nominations to the prestigious awards and to witness all the electrifying acts, tune into Zee Rishtey Awards and its exciting curtain-raiser properties, coming soon, only on Zee TV