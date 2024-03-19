Arjun Bijlani marriage anniversary: Shiv Shakti actor shares a SPECIAL MESSAGE for wife Neha Swami on their big day!

While Arjun is resting well, he took to social media to share a post on his marriage anniversary. He mentioned how the two met on March 18 and how they fell head over heels in love with each other.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 03/19/2024 - 11:24
Arjun Bijlani

MUMBAI: Arjun Bijlani is a huge name in the world of television. He has been in the industry for more than a decade and has a massive fan following. He rose to fame with his performance as Mayank in the youth-based show ‘Miley Jab Hum Tum’, and as a villain in ‘Ishq Mein Marjawan’. Arjun also became famous as the lead of ‘Naagin 1’, where he was paired alongside Mouni Roy.

He had also participated in the reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ and emerged as the winner of the show. Recently, he grabbed the headlines for being the host of the reality show MTV ‘Splitsvilla Season 14’. (Also Read: Arjun Bijlani appendicitis surgery is successful wife says doctor advised two weeks of rest)

Arjun Bijlani is a name synonymous with great personality, a fine actor and is one of Indian television’s defining personalities. Arjun is pretty active on social media and keeps sharing pictures and posts about all what he is upto.  As an actor, he has to be focused on health and fitness too. Arjun maintains a good diet and focuses on fitness too.

Due to health concerns, Arjun Bijlani has been in the news recently, which has impacted his appearance on the popular show Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti. The well-known actor had to take a leave of absence from work because of his condition. Using social media, he has kept his admirers informed, stating that he is presently recuperating at home.

Now, while Arjun is resting well, he took to social media to share a post on his marriage anniversary. He mentioned how the two met on March 18 and how they fell head over heels in love with each other. He showered her with a lot of love in a caption tagged along with a video which had him and his wife Neha standing in the balcony of their home and hugging each other holding red balloons.

Take a look: (Also Read: Arjun Bijlani Applauds Co-Star Nikki Sharma's Dedication in Challenging Sequence)

We wish Arjun and Neha a happy marriage anniversary!

Arjun Bijlani TV news Arjun Bujlani marriage anniversary Miley Jab Hum Tum Ishq Mein Marjawan Mouni Roy Naagin 1 Khatron Ke Khiladi MTV Splitsvilla Season 14 Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 03/19/2024 - 11:24

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Samina Kassamaly is redefining hotness woth these clicks
MUMBAI: Over the time with her amazing videos and her sizzling looks social media star and travel influencer Samina...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fan Fiction: Shehzada Dhami lost a brilliant opportunity and will REGRET this; say netizens on his TERMINATION
MUMBAI: While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved shows on television, the show introduced the fourth...
Bastar The Naxal Story box office day 4: Adah Sharma starrer faces clear rejection from the fans
MUMBAI: Movie Bastar The Naxal Story had got a Thumbs Up from the fans when the teaser and the trailer was out, the...
Arjun Bijlani marriage anniversary: Shiv Shakti actor shares a SPECIAL MESSAGE for wife Neha Swami on their big day!
MUMBAI: Arjun Bijlani is a huge name in the world of television. He has been in the industry for more than a decade and...
Yodha box office day 4: Siddharth Malhotra starrer sees drop on Monday
MUMBAI: Movie Yodha has been the talk of the town and was grabbing the attention of the fans ever since the teaser was...
Vedaa teaser: John Abraham and Sharvari are here to take on the roller coaster ride of action and thrill
MUMBAI: The movie Vedaa has been grabbing the attention of the fans when it was in the making, the movie that has great...
Recent Stories
Bastar The Naxal Story
Bastar The Naxal Story box office day 4: Adah Sharma starrer faces clear rejection from the fans
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Shehzada Dhami
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fan Fiction: Shehzada Dhami lost a brilliant opportunity and will REGRET this; say netizens on his TERMINATION
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Rohit Purohit REVEALS first look of new Armaan and Ruhi
Shark Tank India
Shark Tank India 3: Can FarmDidi secure investment from sharks despite the absence of an action plan?
Shehzada
Were Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe told about their exit before the whole cast and crew of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai?
Anupamaa
Anupamaa : Fan - Fiction! Netizens have mixed emotions of Anuj moving on with Shruti demand to see Anupama and Anuj's love story
Paras
Kundali Bhagya actor Paras Kalnawat purchases a new car