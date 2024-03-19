Arjun Bijlani marriage anniversary: Shiv Shakti actor shares a SPECIAL MESSAGE for wife Neha Swami on their big day!

MUMBAI: Arjun Bijlani is a huge name in the world of television. He has been in the industry for more than a decade and has a massive fan following. He rose to fame with his performance as Mayank in the youth-based show ‘Miley Jab Hum Tum’, and as a villain in ‘Ishq Mein Marjawan’. Arjun also became famous as the lead of ‘Naagin 1’, where he was paired alongside Mouni Roy.

He had also participated in the reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' and emerged as the winner of the show. Recently, he grabbed the headlines for being the host of the reality show MTV 'Splitsvilla Season 14'.

Arjun Bijlani is a name synonymous with great personality, a fine actor and is one of Indian television’s defining personalities. Arjun is pretty active on social media and keeps sharing pictures and posts about all what he is upto. As an actor, he has to be focused on health and fitness too. Arjun maintains a good diet and focuses on fitness too.

Due to health concerns, Arjun Bijlani has been in the news recently, which has impacted his appearance on the popular show Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti. The well-known actor had to take a leave of absence from work because of his condition. Using social media, he has kept his admirers informed, stating that he is presently recuperating at home.

Now, while Arjun is resting well, he took to social media to share a post on his marriage anniversary. He mentioned how the two met on March 18 and how they fell head over heels in love with each other. He showered her with a lot of love in a caption tagged along with a video which had him and his wife Neha standing in the balcony of their home and hugging each other holding red balloons.

We wish Arjun and Neha a happy marriage anniversary!