Arvind Kumar demise: Sad! Co-star Rohitashv Gour says, “He was stressed because of finances”

MUMBAI: Arvind Kumar, who played the role of Chaurasia in SAB TV's popular show 'Lapataganj', left a void in the Television industry after his demise. The actor passed away on July 10 due to cardiac arrest. As per reports, the actor was on his way for a shoot when he suffered a sudden cardiac arrest and was rushed to the hospital. But, by then, he was no more.

Also Read-R.I.P! Lapataganj actor Arvind Kumar passes away due to cardiac arrest

Arvind’s co-star Roshitahv Gour from Lapataganj confirmed his demise and gave some shocking insights into what could have led to his death. He said, “Yes, he passed away two days back and it’s unfortunate news. After Lapataganj ended, we used to talk on the phone. He died of a heart attack and he was very stressed because of finances.”

Gour further said, “He used to talk to me about it because after the pandemic, things became very difficult for actors and he was also struggling. No one comes forth to help actors in such tough times. I am lucky that I got work. Stress is what causes heart attacks. His family was in the village so I never spoke to them or met them.”

Rohitashv has now mentioned that he and a few of his friends are planning to help Arvind’s family financially; he said “I have now got a phone number of his wife. All of us friends are now planning to somehow help his wife and children financially in whichever way we can. That planning is underway”

Also Read-Nach Baliye fame Arvind Kumar approached for Bigg Boss Season 7

Gour further added, “Similar thing had happened when Deepesh Bhan ji passed away and all of us came together, especially Soumya Tandon ji, to raise funds and repay his loan. This is the best part about our TV industry that we help each other.”

Arvind Kumar started his acting career in 2004. He played Chaurasia in SAB TV's daily show Lapataganj for 5 years. Apart from this, he was also seen in shows like Crime Patrol and Savdhaan India. Along with this, he was also working in films like Cheeni Kum, Undertrial, Rama Ram Kya Hai Drama and Madam Chief Minister.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Indianexpress