R.I.P! Lapataganj actor Arvind Kumar passes away due to cardiac arrest

Arvind Kumar, who played the role of Chaurasia in SAB TV's popular show 'Lapataganj', is no more. The actor passed away on July 10 due to cardiac arrest.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 07/11/2023 - 13:24
Arvind Kumar

MUMBAI:  TellyChakkar has some grim and sad news to report.

Arvind Kumar, who played the role of Chaurasia in SAB TV's popular show 'Lapataganj', is no more. The actor passed away on July 10 due to cardiac arrest. 

As per reports, the actor was on his way for a shoot when he suffered the sudden cardiac arrest and was rushed to the hospital. But, by then, he was no more.

ALSO READ: Exclusive!“ We will find people like Tiwari and Vibhuti everywhere, which is why the show is a hit, because…”, Rohitash Gaud, talks about the show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai completing 2000 episodes and why the show is hit!

This sad news was shared by actor Vinod Goswami on his Facebook page, due to which his fans and close ones received a big shock.

Arvind Kumar was beloved for his iconic lines and character of Chaurasia on Lapataganj.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learned that he was last working for Son Of Sardar filmmaker Ashwini Dhir's next.

Arvind Kumar started his acting career in the year 2004. He played Chaurasia in SAB TV's daily show Lapataganj for 5 years. Apart from this, he was also seen in shows like Crime Patrol and Savdhaan India. Along with this, he was also working in films like Cheeni Kum, Undertrial, Rama Ram Kya Hai Drama and Madam Chief Minister.

Lapataganj serial aired on SAB TV from October 2009 to 15 August 2014

TellyChakkar offers its deepest condolences to the family and friends of the actor.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Must Read! From Nitesh Pandey to Tunisha Sharma; Actors with ongoing characters on shows who passed away suddenly!

Lapataganj Arvind Kumar SAB TV Chaurasia Cheeni Kum Undertrial Rama Ram Kya Hai Drama Madam Chief Minister Ashwini dhir Arvind Kumar passed away TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 07/11/2023 - 13:24

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Funny! Sidharth Malhotra reveals who wins the game at home, he or Kiara Advani; says, “Marriage is like a game”
MUMBAI: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of the most loved couples in the Hindi film industry. The actors got...
Wow! Get ready for a foot tapping track from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Jhumka to be out tomorrow
MUMBAI Movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is indeed one of the much talked about movies of the year, the movie which...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Pain and Sorrow! Ishaan opens up about his careless mother
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Emotional! Reeva’s back story revealed, feels lost while chasing dreams and taking responsibilities
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Must Read! Stree 2 starts rolling; is Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer inspired by THIS ghost story?
MUMBAI:  2018 release Stree was one of the best horror-comedies made in the Hindi film industry. Shraddha Kapoor,...
What! Woman claims to be Sushant Singh Rajput, says “Mera Murder hua tha gale mein injection daal ke”, watch viral video
MUMBAI :Sushant Singh Rajput made an impressive debut with Kai Poche and had a bright future ahead in showbiz until it...
Recent Stories
Sidharth Malhotra
Funny! Sidharth Malhotra reveals who wins the game at home, he or Kiara Advani; says, “Marriage is like a game”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Rupali Ganguly
EXCLUSIVE! Rupali Ganguly opens up about a fun fact about her, says, ''Monisha was synonymous to bargaining and I am like that in real life, I can bargain very well, I do that in big stores and I am very proud of it''
Vastal Sheth
Exclusive! “As parents, we are also very excited and the feeling is amazing, it’s something which cannot be expressed in words”, Vastal Sheth opens up on people’s excitement on their parenthood, upcoming projects and more
Pandya Store
Exclusive! This is what the story of Pandya Store will be post leap; a major twist to take place
Shiny Doshi
Exclusive! Will Shiny Doshi not be a part of Pandya Store post leap? Here’s what the sources say
Mahek
Exclusive! “The best show ever, with the most beautiful people”, Mahek Chahal on her experience working in Naagin 6 and more
ARCHANA
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Shocking! Archana Gautam embarrasses herself in a stunt; leaves Rohit Shetty in splits