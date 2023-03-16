Exclusive!“ We will find people like Tiwari and Vibhuti everywhere, which is why the show is a hit, because…”, Rohitashv Gour, talks about the show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai completing 2000 episodes and why the show is hit!

MUMNAI:Rohitashv Gour, a well-known name in Hindi television and films, has become a household name for his portrayal of Manmohan Tiwari in &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai. The actor has been tickling the audience's funny bone with his impeccable comic timing for years and has become the audience’s absolute favourite.

The show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai has completed 2000 episodes and cast and crew of the show are overtly delighted.

TellyChakkar got in touch Rohitashv Gour aka Tiwari Ji to talk about the show completing 2000 episodes and more. When asked about the feeling of completing 2000 episodes he said, “ It is a wonderful feeling for us, we never thought that we would reach here,we started out thinking that the show would run for maybe 2-3months but it’s been 8 years and 2000 episodes,I still can’t believe how this time has passed”.

He also revealed that Asif Sheikh who plays the role of Vibhuti Narayan is one of his dearest friends.

Further he said that, initially he went through a but if challenge to pull off the role of Tiwari Ji, as he was just coming out of Lapataganj which was a serious comedy. And he also said that he the observed how the people around him were, that the concept of Tiwari Ji’s character is somewhere seen all round in men nearby.

When asked if he has ever a person very similar to his character, to which he said, “In India, we will find people like Tiwari and Vibhuti everywhere, which is why the show is a hit, because they felt like, whatever they could’nt say, we have been able to do it”.

When asked about what route people should take in the industry to make more content about these sensitive topics in comedy, to which he said “They should follow this rule, of just nearing the edge of the topic and then turning away but they should talk about things”.

