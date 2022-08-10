Must Read! From Nitesh Pandey to Tunisha Sharma; Actors with ongoing characters on shows who passed away suddenly!

MUMBAI: Television had always been the grandest of mediums and has been the audience's go-to for entertainment. The entertainment landscape has changed a lot over the years.

Actors have the power to translate emotions and express the emotions that we feel in ways that cannot be described.

And while we celebrate the glamour, the shows, and the characters, in the end, we are all affected by life and similarly by the tragic passing of many.

So many actors who have moved us and entertained us with their performances have unfortunately passed away and while we have lost some to personal tragedies, some to health conditions, what remains is their iconic characters.

Actors have passed away while actively working in shows as well, while in the middle of the projects, after signing new projects, life just gets in the way, and because of their untimely and sudden passing, their characters were either removed or replaced.

Over the past 3 days, we have seen some sad and tragic news of the passing of actors like Aditya Singh Rajput, Nitesh Pandey, and Vaibhavi Upadhyaya.

Here is a list of actors who passed away while working on a show that was on-air.

Nitesh Pandey:

Nitesh Pandey passed away because of a cardiac arrest as per reports, he was seen in the popular show Anupama playing the role of Dheeraj.

Tunisha Sharma:

The late young star, passed away after hanging herself on the sets of the show where she played the role of Mariam, after which the show had to take a different turn and get different leads on board.

Deepesh Bhan:

Another talented Actor who sadly passed away while being on a show was Deepesh Bhan, popularly known for his role in the show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai.

Madhavi Gogate:

The late Veteran actress passed away in 2021, and she initially played the role of Anupama’s mother on the show after which the character did not come back till very recently with Savita Prabhune taking over.

Ghanashyam Nayak:

The late Veteran actor played the iconic role of Nattu Kakka on the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and sadly passed away, the show is still on-air and the character has not been replaced yet.

All of these dear and talented actors passed away suddenly and leaving a void that can never be filled and their characters will remain iconic.

