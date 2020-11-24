Asha Negi sets the internet on fire as she posts a towel-wrapped pic, PIC INSIDE

MUMBAI: Asha Negi has always been in the news for her stellar performances and her chick sense of style. The actress is travelling in the mountains and while giving a glimpse of her mountain life, the actress just dropped an alluring pic and called it ‘cheeky’.

It’s a black and white image where Asha gives a glimpse of her back while being wrapped in a towel. She captioned the pic as, “Felt cheeky might delete later!”

Soon comments from various celeb friends started dropping. While Kishwer Merchant wrote, ‘Hotness’, choreographer and dancer Raghav Juyal wrote, “Peeth se to sari thand ghusti hai chalo jaldi se chusti pehno.”

Fans are equally loving the picture.

Asha is in Himachal Pradesh and her pictures will sooth your soul. A look at some of her pictures from the hills.

The actress is currently doing films and web series.

Asha, who loves to travel was earlier a victim of cyber-bullying. A user wrote on her birthday pic, “Matlab buddhi hogayi, shaadi kar lo yaar… tumse diwaar jawaan hai.”

Asha tagged the person in a post and hit back saying, “When it’s a case of cyber bullying but the humour is too on point!!! Dost humour ke 100 points magar is soch ka kya karein.”

Talking about Asha Negi, she was seen in the TV show, Pavitra Rishta with Rithvik Dhanjani. She was recently in news for her break-up with boyfriend Rithvik Dhanjani. The two were in a relationship for over six years.

Well, the actor surely sets the temperature high with her towel pic!

