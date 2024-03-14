Asha Negi shares snippets from her recent vacation and playfully calls herself a ‘certified delulu..’

Asha Negi has taken on other projects since the end of the show, which has helped her career reach new heights. The web series Khwabon Ke Parindey is one of her later creations. Recently, the 34-year-old actress posted some energizing photographs on Instagram to offer life updates.
Asha

MUMBAI: Asha Negi, the star of Pavitra Rishta, has made a lasting impression on the television industry with her excellent performance in the twelve-year run of the show. Asha Negi has taken on other projects since the end of the show, which has helped her career reach new heights. The web series Khwabon Ke Parindey is one of her later creations. Recently, the 34-year-old actress posted some energizing photographs on Instagram to offer life updates.

After posting her most recent photo on Instagram, Asha Negi, who gained notoriety for playing Purvi Deshmukh in one of the longest-running soap operas, Pavitra Rishta, was showered with love and gratitude from her followers. The pictures seem to be from her most recent trip.

Accompanying the pictures was the caption, “Certified Delulu..Because why not!!” Delving into the caption, the actress employs a playful tone with "Certified Delulu," humorously suggesting her embrace of fanciful thoughts or beliefs as if they have been officially recognized or validated.

Asha has already discussed the profound influence Pavitra Rishta has on her professional and personal life. She recognizes the show as the crucial turning point in her life, one that earned her fame, a loyal fan base, and a lot of love. She considers herself lucky to have worked on a project that viewers still adore and look forward to seeing on repeat television. She was well-known for being as selfless, devoted, and truthful as her adopted mother, Archana Deshmukh, in the television series Purvi Manav Deshmukh.

After starring in Pavitra Rishta, Asha Negi rose to fame. She later appeared in multiple web series, solidifying her place in the entertainment industry. She has competed on the highly dramatic and visually spectacular Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6.

Negi made her acting debut in Sapnon Se Bhare Naina before making an appearance in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, directed by Ekta Kapoor. In Nach Baliye 6, she and Rithvik Dhanjani prevailed. Investigating the virtual realm, she starred alongside Bollywood star Sharman Joshi in Baarish and had a supporting role in Ludo, directed by Anurag Basu.

