Ashi Singh EXPOSES Siddharth's never-seen-before avatar from the sets of Aladdin; check out

MUMBAI: Avneet Kaur's exit saw Ashi Singh's entry in SAB TV's show Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga. The actress bagged the role of Princess Yasmine in the show and fans gave her a warm welcome.

Ashi is trying her best to fit in the character and doing it great. The actress is also gelling quite well with the cast of the show, especially, Siddharth Nigam who plays Aladdin.

Both Ashi and Sid are having a great time shooting together and have posted several pictures and videos from the sets.

And now, it seems Sid has got SRK fever and mimicking him. Ashi shared a video where she reveals that Sid has turned into Shah Rukh and he doesn't seem to be getting out of his character.

We must say Siddharth brilliantly mimicked Shah Rukh! Isn't it?

