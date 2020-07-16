Ashi Singh is working very hard for the show: Avneet Kaur on Ashi’s performance in Aladdin…

MUMBAI: One of the major developments in Television shows post lockdown was the replacement of lead heroine in SAB TV’s Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga.

Actress Avneet Kaur backed out of the show citing health issues and COVID 2019 scare. The makers roped in Yeh Unn Dino Ki Baat Hai actress Ashi Singh to play Shehzadi Yasmine in the show.

In a recent chat with TellyChakkar.com, we asked Avneet if she’s following the show. The actress said, “I watched the first episode of the show post lockdown along with Sidharth and his family. Post that, I’m not able to catch up with other episodes”.

We asked the young actress about Ashi’s performance as Yasmine, she said, “I’ve heard a lot about her. She received a lot of appreciation for her previous show. She’s doing a great job and she’s working quite hard for the role, Siddharth also told me that she is giving her 100% in the show so I’m really proud of that”.

