Tellychakkar is back with yet another behind the scenes update.
Ashita Dhawan shares This UNIQUE Courtroom Drama happening on the sets of Dharampatnii

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS update from Dharampatnii. Colors TV has come up with yet another interesting show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - DharamPatnii, starring Fahmaan Khan and Kritika Yadav. The Balaji Telefilms show revolves around the lives of two different personalities, who belong to different spheres of society but are bound by fate. The serial is sure to have many twists and turns.

Also read:  Check out the list of actors who refused the role of Ravi Randhawa in COLORS serial Dharampatnii

So DharamPatnii recently rolled out and the audience is very excited to see Fahmaan Khan back after Imlie. The stars put in a lot of dedication into bringing in new episodes to your TV screens.

However, we know that readers don’t just watch the episodes, but also like to know what goes on behind the scenes on their favorite shows and also the ongoings in the lives of their favorite stars!

We know that Keerti dies on the show and Ravi wants to find the reason behind the same!

Reportedly, courtroom drama will ensue on the show and we can see the cast having a lot of fun behind the scenes on the sets of the show and Ashita Dhawan gives us a glimpse into the strong bond between the actors!

Check it out!

So, what did you think of this video?

We are so happy that our favorite stars get along so well off camera too!

Do let us know in the comments section below.

Meanwhile on the show, we see that Ravi is shattered after Keerti’s death and misses her terribyly. He feels broken and alone. While he is in his room, he feels Keerti’s presence who wipes his tears.

Ravi asks her to not say that she is not real and she reminds him that she will always be his dharamaptnii and they complete their marriage rituals as Ravi imagines this all while Kavya pays witness to all this and rushes to Mandeep, informing about Ravi’s state.

We see that Kavya tries to console Ravi and asks him to be happy for Keerti’s sake and they both hug and cry together over their loss.

Also read:  Dharampatnii: Exclusive! Ravi will get married to Pratiksha for revenge?

 To know more about what goes on bts in your favorite shows, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

BTS BTS UPDATE TV news Dharampatnii  Colors TV  Voot Ravi Keerti Gurpreet Bedi  Fahmaan Khan  Kritika Yadav  Balaji Telefilms  Pratiksha  Malhar  Tellychakkar Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii  
