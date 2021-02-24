Ashnoor Kaur reveals her birthday plans for 2021, says won't be able to have grand celebration

MUMBAI: Ashnoor Kaur is one of the well-known faces of the small screen who has come a long way in her career. The actress has been in the showbiz world since she was just 5 and since then she is ruling the small screens.

Ashnoor has a number of hit shows to her credit over the span of many years. The actress is one of the most popular social media stars who enjoys a huge fan following on Instagram. She is extremely active on her Instagram page and keeps sharing the latest pictures and videos from her personal and professional life which are simply a treat for her fans. Apart from being a great actress, Ashnoor is a fashionista and we have seen that on various occasions.

Well, we all know how lockdown affected all of us big time. No one was spared from the deadly COVID-19 virus and thousands of people including commoners and celebs were infected with it.

The lockdown also led to a sudden halt in social life which was quite frustrating for everyone. The year 2020 proved to be extremely challenging for all of us.

Ashnoor's birthday is just a few months away and the actress got candid about her birthday plans in an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar.

The actress was not able to celebrate her birthday last year as there was complete lockdown during that time. Ashnoor's birthday falls on 3rd May.

Well, when asked to reveal her birthday plans for this year as the lockdown is lifted and the situation is not the same as last year, Ashnoor's response took us by surprise.

The actress said, ''Last year my birthday celebrations didn't happen due to lockdown and I had to stay home and celebrate. However, this year too things will be the same. My exams are starting from 4th May, just a day after my birthday so I won't be able to celebrate the way I wanted to. However, my first paper is English, so I'll be taking out some time on my birthday and celebrate.''

Ashnoor further stated, ''I have many plans but they are all postponed and I will do something post my exams.''

Well, we can totally understand you Ashnoor!

