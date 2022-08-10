Asim Riaz makes shocking accusations against Bigg Boss 13 makers for letting Sidharth Shukla win and not him, says “they made it that obvious…”

Asim Riaz was known for his chemistry with Himanshi Khurana and was a strong contestant and many were shocked when he didn’t win. The trophy was ultimately picked up by the late Sidharth Shukla
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss has been one of the most watched reality shows on TV. Every season has something new with its new contestants that bring in a new flavor to the show that is mostly embroiled in controversy more often than not. Now there is another controversy that erupted from season 13 and its contestant Asim Riaz who was one of the popular contestants and the first runner-up on the show has made some shocking revelations against its makers.

Asim Riaz was known for his chemistry with Himanshi Khurana and was a strong contestant and many were shocked when he didn’t win. The trophy was ultimately picked up by the late Sidharth Shukla who passed away in September 2021. During an interview with RJ Siddharth Kanan, Asim stated how the makers of Bigg Boss were biased towards him, and accused them of not letting him win. He said, “Mere dauraan unhone kya kiya (during my journey what they did), because they didn’t want me to win, haanji bhai aaj hum online voting khol denge 15 min ke liye, jitana hai jitao jisko (they opened online voting and said, make whoever you want win). Come on man, just say you don’t want to make me win, it’s okay. You made it that obvious that we had to believe that you did whatever and I was like it’s okay.”

Sharing the above clip a user wrote, “#AsimRiaz has completely exposed Bigg Boss and Colors Channel, brother has told everything, how was it cheated in the voting Asim Bhai, this line of yours was very dangerous It’s Ok It’s Ok It’s Ok It’s Ok, NATION LOVES ASIM RIAZ.”

Bigg Boss 13 also featured Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai, among others.

