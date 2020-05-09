Asim Riaz’s brother Umar shares a notice by Ghaziabad Society asking their doctor and medical staff residents to leave

MUMBAI: Asim Riaz rose to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss 13. During his stay in the house, his brother Umar Riaz made headlines for supporting him. Umar is once again making headlines. But this time he’s not in news because of Asim Riaz. A while back, Umar took to Twitter and Tweeted a notice he got as a forward from residential society in Ghaziabad. In the notice, doctors and medical staff working with COVID patients have been asked to leave.

Umar Riaz himself is a doctor and shared that along with other doctors and paramedical staff residing in the society, has been asked to make a temporary arrangement of their stay in Delhi for the social security of all the other residents residing there. Umar took to social media and shared a picture of the notice and captioned it, “You want us to serve the nation and u are clapping for us and beating thalis to show ur tribute to the health workers fighting the war against coronavirus and yet u debar us from our residence and ask us to relocate anywhere. What kinda nation are we staying in? Hypocrites!”

In the notice, the society clearly mentioned that “We respectfully appeal to our fellow residents, who are doctors, Para-Medical staffs and working in different hospitals in Delhi, to make a temporary arrangement of their star in Delhi till the lockdown period and attend their duties from Delhi based residence only.”

Not only that, but the next point of the notice also reads that they will stop the entry and exit of doctors, paramedical staffs, residing in the society, from Sunday morning i.e., May 10, onwards.

However, Umar Riaz has been receiving mixed reactions on targeting ‘nation’ in his latest Tweet.

