Attractive! Fans amused by Divyanka Tripathi’s pocket-stitched floral red lehenga

MUMBAI: Divyanka Tripathi takes the internet by storm with her recent social media post where the actress flaunts herself in a floral red lehenga with pockets embedded. Fans can’t restrain themselves without praising her fashion statement.

Also Read:Shocking! Divyanka Tripathi clarifies on the cheating rumors

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Divyanka Tripathi has shared a magnificent picture of herself on social media. She has sported heavily embroidery work floral red lehenga. Her hair is in light curls and she has accessorized her look with a beautiful head accessory. She had worn a statement ring, and her makeup is flawless. She is standing and she looks at distant space. She has put one hand in the pocket given in the skirt.

A lot of fans of the actress are amazed by the pocket stitched in her lehenga. Some commented, “Pocket is cool”, another wrote, “Drop-Dead gorgeous!!!”, “Nice pocket”, “Pockets cool idea!”. One fan wrote, “I just love this lehenga with pocket will definitely get one for me”. Another said, “Wowwwww ma'am gorgeous”, “Such a beauty @divyankatripathidahiya di,u are sooo beautiful”.

Also Read:Wow! Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya turns into a Arabian princess

On the work front, Divyanka was adored by fans in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She was also seen as the host of Crime Patrol for a limited series. She was last seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, in which she was the first runner-up. She was highly appreciated for her stunts. Her fans are waiting to see her on TV again.

Credit: Pinkvilla