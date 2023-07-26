Audience Perspective: Anuj needs to reconcile with Anupama; MaAn has been apart for a long time and is upsetting Fans

MUMBAI: Star Plus’s Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC ratings every week.

Rajan Shahi and the team have definitely created history with a show like this. Rupali Ganguly shines as Anupama and what makes the show so great is the ensemble cast which adds a lot of flavor to the show. The show has brought forward the story of an extremely strong woman who fights societal and family pressure to hold her identity strong.

In the recent track we have seen that Anuj has been distant from Anupama and fans of maAn are not really happy about it.

Anuj’s disdain and refusal to reconcile with Anupama despite her needing him at moments and her being in very tough situations, is not really sitting well with the fans of the show.

There has been a strong opinion that Anuj and Anupama love each other too much and that he has been acting pricey with her and it is very out of character for him.

Anuj was the breath of fresh air in Anupama’s life and promised a better life, he was the supportive one, and yes, stories and characters go through ups and downs, but Anuj has been different for a long time. Fans are desperately waiting for Anuj to reconcile with Anupama now, especially now that we know that major things are going to happen in Anupama’s life.

Fans feel Anuj should stop stressing about the past and let bygones be bygone.

While fans have mixed feelings about Anuj right now, they are in awe of Gaurav and Rupali’s performance and believe that both of them have been able to make them believe the hurt the two have gone through.

Nishita Khare from Satna, Madhya Pradesh said, “Anuj has been stuck on a loop, Anu has sacrificed enough and she really needs him to be there. We Miss our old Anuj”.

Tanisha Singh from Yevatmal, Maharashtra, said, “Anupama has had to go through so many tests and life-altering events, Anuj was supposed to be her prince charming, he was supposed to protect her, we get that he was hurt, so was she”.

Ritu Sharma, from Vadodara, Gujarat said, “Anuj’s hurt is justified, it is important for them to go through this right now, so they can be stronger later. Anuj has been there for her, but he needs time to trust her again, so it’s okay”.

Gianna Valecha, from Pondicherry, said, “We as the audience are getting antsy, we want to see MaAn back and Anuj needs to understand Anupama as well”.

Naisha Patel from Delhi said, “Anuj has been distant and divisive from Anupama. We loved the supportive and understanding Anuj, there has been hurt, but communication is important and he can not do this to her forever”.

