Audience Perspective! From Channa Mereya to Appnapan... Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan, these shows have a similar plot with different scripts and characters

Though the storylines of the shows are completely different from each other there is one thing common between all these shows.

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Thu, 07/14/2022 - 13:43
Channa-banni-pushpa

In recent times a lot of new shows have been launched like Star Bharat’s Channa Mereya which stars Karan Wahi and Niyati Fatnani, Banni Chow Home Delivery which stars Ulka Guta and Pravisht Mishra, Rajshree Thakur and Cezzane Khan’s Appnapan...Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan, Karuna Pandey’s Pushpa Impossible, Karan V Grover and Sayli Salunkhe’s Bahot Pyaar Karte Hai, and more.

Though the storylines of the shows are completely different from each other there is one thing common between all these shows. Well, the profession of the actors in the shows is related to cooking.

Niyati aka Ginni, Ulka aka Banni, Karuna aka Pushpa, Rajshree aka Pallavi, and the onscreen parents of Sayli aka Indu – Rajendra Raina (Amit Singh Thakur) and (Neelam Pathania) are all connected to cooking. The characters either deliver food or serve food at a Dhaba or a restaurant.

Therefore, here’s what the audience has to say!

Tara Bhatt – It is amazing to see the struggles of all the characters, it is really inspiring.

Saiba Salem – I feel proud that the makers are empowering this profession. I feel proud to be a cook!

Anjali Sawant – Quite inspiring and motivating! I accomplish my target when I feed my eaters.

Tanu Rao – Spreads a good message. Kudos to all the makers of the shows!

Tania Banerjee – Even though it is good to empower people, somewhere, however, I feel they are trying to copy each other.

Well, what is your opinion on this?

Do let us know your views on the same.

Till then keep reading this space.


 

