Channa Mereya: Karan Wahi’s power-packed performance to Niyati Fatnani’s graceful screen presence, the show is a must-watch!

 Today the show showcased its strong storyline. Talking about the lead characters, Aditya (played by Karan Wahi) and Gini (played by Niyati Fatnani) showcase the culture of Punjab.

MUMBAI: Star Bharat is yet again back with a bang with its new show Channa Mereya starring actor Karan Wahi and actress Niyati Fatnani.

The show is bankrolled by Mamta Patnaik and Yash Patnaik’s Beyond Dreams Production.

Apart from Karan and Niyati, the show also comprises veteran actor Puneet Issar, Tanushree Kaushal, Shardul Pandit, Shakti Anand, Vishvapreet Kaur, Sandeep Kapoor, Kanwarpreet Singh, and many more.

And today the show showcased its strong storyline.

Talking about the lead characters, Aditya (played by Karan Wahi) and Gini (played by Niyati Fatnani) showcase the culture of Punjab.

Aditya is seen participating in an international culinary competition. However, he leaves it because of his dark past with his family. Due to the flashbacks of childhood memories, he gets traumatized.

On the other hand, Gini is seen as a responsible sister, daughter, and friend of her family who is taking ahead the legacy of her father as she is running a Dhaba, and side-by-side she is taking care of her family.

Aditya’s dad Amber (Shakti) and stepmom Supreet (Vishvapreet) are quite arrogant toward Aditya whereas his grandpa (Puneet) and bestie (Shardul Pandit) are his greatest supporters.

This love story will be different from all the love stories so far on Indian Television, and this makes this serial a must-watch.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more news from the entertainment industry!


 

