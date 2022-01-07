Interesting! Karan Wahi has a unique way to deal with this reel life injury, shares a glimpse! | Deets Inside

MUMBAI: The die-hard fans of Karan Wahi can't keep calm as the handsome hunk is all set to be back on small screens with his new show soon. He has bagged a lead role in Star Bharat's upcoming show, Channa Mereya which also stars Niyati Fatnani.

It has been years since Karan signed a full-fledged daily soap and the viewers are quite excited about it.

He will be seen in a very different avatar in the show and we can't wait to see his journey.

The actor has already begun to shoot for his show, and his BTS (behind the scenes) from the show has catered for a lot audience attention. Not only pictures but also the videos from the sets of the show have gone viral over social media.

But recently, Karan took to his social media and showed a glimpse to everyone as to how he deals with injuries that he faces on the sets. He was seen with the fake blood near his neck, face and hand.

He captioned the video, “Vicco turmeric zindabaad.”

Have a look!

Talking about the show, Channa Mereya is bankrolled by Beyond Dreams owned by Mamta and Yash Patnaik. The show also stars Anaya Rawal, Shardul Pandit, Priya Rajput, Ashish Kaul, Dhantejas Singh, Tanushree Kaushal and Jasleen Singh.

Earlier the show was speculated to the screens by June end, but the show shall hit the small screens soon.

