Interesting! Karan Wahi has a unique way to deal with this reel life injury, shares a glimpse! | Deets Inside

Recently Karan took to his social media and showed a glimpse to everyone as to how he deals with injuries that he faces on the sets. He was seen with the fake blood near his neck, face and hand.

Karan Wahi

MUMBAI: The die-hard fans of Karan Wahi can't keep calm as the handsome hunk is all set to be back on small screens with his new show soon. He has bagged a lead role in Star Bharat's upcoming show, Channa Mereya which also stars Niyati Fatnani.

It has been years since Karan signed a full-fledged daily soap and the viewers are quite excited about it.

He will be seen in a very different avatar in the show and we can't wait to see his journey.

Also read: MINDBLOWING! Channa Mereya actor Karan Wahi wins our heart with his dashing personality in this THROWBACK audition video and we can't stop drooling over him

The actor has already begun to shoot for his show, and his BTS (behind the scenes) from the show has catered for a lot audience attention. Not only pictures but also the videos from the sets of the show have gone viral over social media.

But recently, Karan took to his social media and showed a glimpse to everyone as to how he deals with injuries that he faces on the sets. He was seen with the fake blood near his neck, face and hand.

He captioned the video, “Vicco turmeric zindabaad.”

Have a look!

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Karan Wahi and Niyati Fatnani starrer show Channa Mereya to launch in June end?

Talking about the show, Channa Mereya is bankrolled by Beyond Dreams owned by Mamta and Yash Patnaik. The show also stars Anaya Rawal, Shardul Pandit, Priya Rajput, Ashish Kaul, Dhantejas Singh, Tanushree Kaushal and Jasleen Singh.

Earlier the show was speculated to the screens by June end, but the show shall hit the small screens soon.

How excited are you for Channa Mereya?

Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

Latest Video