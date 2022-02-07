OMG! Karan Wahi gets brutally beaten up in an action sequence on the sets of Channa Mereya

MUMBAI: The die-hard fans of Karan Wahi can't keep calm as the handsome hunk is all set to be back on small screens with his new show soon. He has bagged a lead role in Star Bharat's upcoming show Channa Mereya which also stars Niyati Fatnani.

It has been years since Karan signed a full-fledged daily soap and the viewers are quite excited about it.

He will be seen in a very different avatar in the show and we can't wait to see his journey.

The actor has already begun to shoot for his show, and his BTS (behind the scenes) from the show has grabbed a lot of audience attention. Not only pictures but also the videos from the sets of the show have gone viral on social media.

But recently, Karan took to his social media and showed a glimpse to everyone wherein he is brutally beaten up by his opponent in the boxing ring.

Karan took to his social media story and uploaded a slow-mo video wherein he was seen juggling and struggling against his opponent.

Have a look!

Talking about the show, Channa Mereya is bankrolled by Beyond Dreams owned by Mamta and Yash Patnaik. The show also stars Anaya Rawal, Shardul Pandit, Priya Rajput, Ashish Kaul, Dhantejas Singh, Tanushree Kaushal, and Jasleen Singh.

Earlier the show was speculated to launch by June end, but the show shall hit the small screens soon.

