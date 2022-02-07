OMG! Karan Wahi gets brutally beaten up in an action sequence on the sets of Channa Mereya

Karan took to his social media and showed a glimpse to everyone wherein he is brutally beaten up by his opponent in the boxing ring.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 07/02/2022 - 04:30
OMG! Karan Wahi gets brutally beaten up in an action sequence on the sets of Channa Mereya

MUMBAI: The die-hard fans of Karan Wahi can't keep calm as the handsome hunk is all set to be back on small screens with his new show soon. He has bagged a lead role in Star Bharat's upcoming show Channa Mereya which also stars Niyati Fatnani.

It has been years since Karan signed a full-fledged daily soap and the viewers are quite excited about it.

He will be seen in a very different avatar in the show and we can't wait to see his journey.

Also read: Interesting! Karan Wahi has a unique way to deal with this reel life injury, shares a glimpse! | Deets Inside

The actor has already begun to shoot for his show, and his BTS (behind the scenes) from the show has grabbed a lot of audience attention. Not only pictures but also the videos from the sets of the show have gone viral on social media.

But recently, Karan took to his social media and showed a glimpse to everyone wherein he is brutally beaten up by his opponent in the boxing ring.

Karan took to his social media story and uploaded a slow-mo video wherein he was seen juggling and struggling against his opponent.

Have a look!

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Karan Wahi and Niyati Fatnani starrer show Channa Mereya to launch in June end?

Talking about the show, Channa Mereya is bankrolled by Beyond Dreams owned by Mamta and Yash Patnaik. The show also stars Anaya Rawal, Shardul Pandit, Priya Rajput, Ashish Kaul, Dhantejas Singh, Tanushree Kaushal, and Jasleen Singh.

Earlier the show was speculated to launch by June end, but the show shall hit the small screens soon.

How excited are you about Channa Mereya? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

Karan Wahi Channa Mereya Star Bharat Niyati Fatnani TV news Television News Tanushree Kaushal Ranbir Kapoor Anushka Sharma TellyChakkar
Like
1
Love
1
Haha
2
Yay
1
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 07/02/2022 - 04:30

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Sasural Simar Ka 2: Upcoming Drama! Kavya breaks down as Reyansh marries someone else, Simar goes to Badi Maa
MUMBAI: Sasural Simar Ka 2 is a much-loved show. The upcoming episodes will definitely unfold some interesting twists...
Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: Woah! Anubhav makes a big announcement, family shocked
MUMBAI: StarPlus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is loved immensely by the masses. The storyline brings back...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Oh No! Sai comes to the hospital with Geeta, gathers the family to reveal what Pakhi has done
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus' popular serial Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein will showcase a major twist....
Pandya Store: Woah! Rishita joins Raavi and Dhara, plan to save the house
MUMBAI: Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Oh No! Pakhi’s drama to manipulate Bhavani, Pakhi slaps Sai
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus' popular serial Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein will showcase a major twist....
Pandya Store: Oops! Shiva comes home as a vegetable seller, Prafulla finds his face familiar
MUMBAI: Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans...
Recent Stories
Must read! Netizens reject Ek Villain Returns trailer, say one can replace Sidharth, Shraddha, and Riteish
Must read! Netizens reject Ek Villain Returns trailer, say one can replace Sidharth, Shraddha, and Riteish
Latest Video