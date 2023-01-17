Audience perspective: Even after unrealistic storylines and leaps, why are people still watching shows like Kundali Bhagya and Sasural Simar Ka 2! 

MUMBAI : In order to keep the audiences that they have gained, some TV shows take leap after leap after leap. While leaps might feel like an old trick in the TV show playbook, it is something that TV shows now follow as well.



The recent news that Kundali Bhagya, and Kumkum bhagya are once again taking leaps to focus on a new generation is raising a lot of questions about why TV shows take leap after leap, is it just to milk the TRPs because along with the news of leaps in the show Pandya Store, and Kundali Bhagya, actors have started quitting the show as well.

Similarly in Bade Acche Lagte Hai, the news o a majorly new cast after the leap has really disappointed the fans because they have really lost all hope and they feel that the connection that they created, is going to be lost which is very true, not all the shows can hold on to the audiences after the leap and to be honest, these leaps are very illogical and they tell whatever stories they can without having any regard for the audiences.

But the audiences have a sense of loyalty, they are so used to watching these shows a spart of their daily routine that they matter what happens, as long as the title of the show remains it is only because of a set of loyal audience that these shows are still being watched.



Reema Shukla says, “There is so much content out there, why should one spare time to watch content if the makers don’t work to make it good.”

Isha Trivedi says, “The shows start on a good note, but soon enough, they forget their own plotline and just go haywire. I think that’s why these shows go off-air so soon.”

Ridhi Singh says “Why are you repeating storylines when you have a loyal audience who are aware of what has happened in the show before the leap”.

Swarna Yadav says “It's the same old story of whatever works, just tweak it a little bit and keep rerunning, that is what’s happening with the show’”.

Megha Mishra says, “The actors bring a lot of freshness, but the show does not have the promise and that’s just sad”

Why do you think the audiences are loyal to the shows? Tell us in the comments

