AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE: Has Paakhi been reduced to just a side plot in 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein'!

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisi key Pyaar Mein has this premise, Virat, a young police officer, marries a woman said to honor the promise he made to her dying father. But when his former lover Pakhi re-enters his life, he finds his heart pulled in both directions.

The story has gone beyond the premise for a long while now.

Patralekha Aka Paakhi was introduced as this major obstacle in Virat and Sai's Life. The Ex-lover that Virat can't get over.

Paakhi is bitter that she couldn't get married to Virat and over the course of the show, she has always meddled in the life of Virat and Sai, she never let them get close.

Paakhi who was supposed to be the main reason why Virat and Sai could never get together has now been reduced to just a plotline, Paakhi is just waiting for others to create conflict and reap the benefits of others' chaos.

Is Paakhi's life all about keeping Sai and Virat apart at any cost, even at the cost of having another woman involved which is Shruti? Even though she is jealous of Shruti and doesn't want any woman to come close to Virat but she is not responding which is very unlikely for Paakhi.

This makes the fans wonder if Paakhi even has any relevance to the current plotline without making it confusing. Sidelining a major character without ever resolving her issues or the causes of conflict for why she was negative, just seems like wasted potential.

The audiences also felt the same and this is what they had to say:

Mansi Oja says," Paakhi was the kind of person that started sweet but its very confusing where her character is going right now",

Khushi Jain said," It's so weird her being jealous of Sai and not Shruti and why do you need Virat to have three women's lives around him. It doesn't make sense and gets so confusing at times",

Prathamesh Joshi says, " I think it is smart move shifting focus from Paakhi to Shruti because then later on Paakhi can become the full villain and that makes sense".

Shraddha Singh, said, " It just feels like she just there, they can make an excuse for the character then bring it back, that would feel natural."

Mitul Desai, Said," Paakhi has been essential to the storyline even before the story began and it feels like a slow burn situation and I know that her character will rise because she has a history with Virat."

Well, the audiences do hope that Paakhi's character gets a new and fresh outlook.

